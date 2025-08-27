Battlefield 6's weapon camouflage is not impressive: it's as simple and outdated as possible, — leak

The camouflages from Battlefield 6 have been leaked online — to be honest, the set is as simple and even a bit old-fashioned as possible.

Fans have long been worried that the game could follow the Call of Duty path and overwhelm the game with ridiculous skins. Users have already been disappointed by CoD’s images of clowns, samurai, zombies, superheroes, etc. But, according to leakage, you shouldn’t be afraid of this in Battlefield 6: the camouflage looks like it really belongs to a military shooter.

The set includes the classics — jungle, snow, city, and desert patterns. Others resemble natural textures: stones, leaves, branches, a grid, or a map of the area. The colors are also in the spirit of the series: green, brown, black, blue, with the addition of red, yellow, and orange. There are no bright anime stylizations or acidic shades that are more reminiscent of another game.

However, not everyone likes such “modesty”. Some Battlefield fans have already expressed their disappointment. They say that the camouflages look too simple, as if this is not a new part of the legendary shooter, but a return to the basic textures from the 2010s. Some people wanted to see their favorite patterns from the previous Battlefield titles. Others wondered if the game will have gold like Call of Duty or Battlefield Hardline. Currently, there is no such camouflage in the leaks.

Earlier, other insiders have already shown weapons, gadgets, and vehicles in Battlefield 6 (the leak was removed from Reddit). Among the new features mentioned were a ladder for access to high points and stickers on the barrels. The camouflage seems to remain as realistic as possible to emphasize the difference with the main competitor, which was hailed after the recent trailer.

Battlefield 6 comes out on October 10, so it will soon become clear whether this leak is confirmed and whether Dice will add more “creative” options to the final version. Some exclusive items for B6 will be presented to players at the start, but you will have to play Battlefield 2042. The game tells the story of a mysterious military organization, Pax Armata, which caused the world conflict. It is known that in there will be nine maps in multiplayer, about which leaked detailed information.

Source: The Gamer