Battlefield in Vietnam? The shooter Hell Let Loose: Vietnam with aircraft and ships

Good morning, Vietnam! The shooter Hell Let Loose will get a full-fledged sequel that will take the series to Vietnam. Players will find themselves among the jungles, rivers, and tunnels of the 1965-1973 war.

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam will feature new maps, weapons, and equipment of that era. The main novelty is helicopters, which have never been seen in the series before. They will deliver soldiers to the landing zones, deliver supplies, conduct reconnaissance, and provide air support. Additionally, there will be patrol boats, as well as the ability to fight and build tunnels while playing as North Vietnamese soldiers.

The game, like the original, relies not on arcade dynamics, but on hardcore milsim Short for military simulation, it is a genre of video games that simulates realistic military operations with an emphasis on tactics, teamwork, and simulation of combat conditions. These are usually shooters with a minimal interface and complex mechanics.. Tanks here are slow and heavy, soldiers die from a single shot to the chest, and victory depends on clear command and well-coordinated platoon work. So the players better coordinate with each other. So although there are capture modes that will return in Battlefield 6 but Hell Let Loose feels much closer to Squad or Arma.

Expression Games is developing the game, which was brought in by Team17 after the rights to the series were transferred from Black Matter in 2022. The original has since received four years of patches and significant improvements. Meanwhile, Black Matter has changed its name to Good Fun Corporation and is working on a new project.

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam will be released in 2026 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. The game already has a page on Steam. Unlike the first part, this time there are no plans for early access.

Source: PC Gamer