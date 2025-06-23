Battles in the final seasons «The Witcher» choreographed by «Acolyte» — predecessor followed Cavill

The fight scenes of «The Witcher» have been a highlight of each of the seasons of the Netflix show, but the key choreographer Wolfgang Stegemann left the project and for a long time the question of who replaced him was open.

Initially, Stegemann was invited to the project by the performer of the role of Geralt from Rivia, Henry Cavill, who knew the director from the days of «Mission Impossible: Fallout», and since then, the choreographer has choreographed all the key fight scenes for the series — including one of the most memorable, the massacre in Blaviken. Instead, like Cavill himself, Stegemann stepped away from the project in the fourth and fifth seasons, giving way to Christopher Clark Cowan, the fight director of «Acolyte».

The series «Acolyte» from the Star Wars universe was canceled right after the first season after a lukewarm audience response, but the fight scenes were perhaps the only thing that received praise. Cowan is also known for his work on the comedy action films «Kingsman» and «Kingsman: The Golden Ring», the spy thriller «Argyle» (where, incidentally, he worked with Cavill), and the superhero movie «Wonder Woman». He was also partially involved in the first season of «The Witcher», as an action designer and supporting director in the fourth episode of «Feasts, Bastards and Burials», which adapted «The Price is Right».

To recap, Netflix has so far released three seasons of «The Witcher» — all starring Henry Cavill, while in the last two, Liam Hemsworth took his place (By the way, this is not the only replacement, asVesemir also received a new incarnation). The fourth one is in post-production and is expected to be released in 2025, and the fifth one is still being shot have already seen some interesting behind-the-scenes footage.

Earlier, the showrunners promised to create a «perfect transition» to the new Witcher, following the canons of Andrzej Sapkowski:

«No details, because it would be a huge spoiler — but it’s very close to meta-ideas that are deeply rooted in the books, especially in the 5th».

Source: Redanian Intelligence