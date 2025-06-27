Battles on the Moon and hacker puzzles — watch the gameplay of Capcom’s Sci-Fi action game Pragmata

Capcom has presented new gameplay details of Pragmata — a sci-fi action game about hacking and shooting on the moon. Now we can better understand what the android Diana is like.

At Capcom Spotlight Showcase 2025, developers presented the combat system and hacking skills of the heroine in real time. In particular, they said that the relationship between the main characters — astronaut Hugh Williams and android Diana remains an important point throughout the game. In fact, their interaction is at the center of the plot — and I can’t help but feel like it’s visually resembles Death Stranding.

The game unfolds at the lunar research station, which was silenced after an unknown incident. Namely, on the abandoned base of the Delphi corporation, which was experimenting with a new material for 3D printing — from chips to buildings. But now there’s only AI inside — and its combat robots, which the main characters have to fight. In theory, Hugh, as a member of the investigation team, is more familiar with the situation, although he got into trouble after the lunar earthquake. As a result, he is rescued by the android Diana in order to achieve their common goal of returning to Earth. Their different personalities are revealed as they progress through the game: Williams is kind, sometimes sarcastic; Diana is mysterious but curious.

In Pragmata, you can’t just shoot at enemies, as you need to break their armor first. Otherwise, the shots simply won’t do any damage to the enemies. During the battle, you’ll have to play a mini-game — to hack an enemy, you need to connect two green nodes on a 5×5 grid, passing through as many blue nodes as possible. All of this happens in real time while the enemy is approaching you. And this is a pretty stressful moment that will always make you nervous. When there are several enemies around, it’s important to quickly decide whose system to hack first and prevent them from pressuring you in a coordinated manner. Hacking opens the armor, after which Hugh can shoot from a third-person view. I wonder what will happen when an army of enemies attacks?

«In practice, it all flows very intuitively. The actual hacking minigame is about moving through a grid, bypassing traps, collecting nodes, and targeting the enemy core», — writes Wccftech, which played the demo version.

The new sci-fi from Capcom has elements of a platformer — Hugh uses engines to maneuver around the station, dodge in combat, and pass difficult areas. Everything looks quite smooth and intuitive.

Pragmata presentation by Capcom

Pragmata’s release date has not been specified yet — the game is still due out in 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam). But it is already confirmed: information about the demo will appear during Gamescom 2025, which will last from August 20 to 24. By the way, the developer told more about another project during Capcom Spotlight Showcase 2025 — Resident Evil 9 in Raccoon City 30 years after the city’s destruction.

Source: Capcom