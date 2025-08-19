Bella Ramsay on her potential role in Marvel: "I could play Spider-Man"

Move over, Tom Holland — a “new replacement” for Spider-Man has grown up. And it is controversial star “The Last of Us by Bell Ramsay.

In a recent interview, Ramsay was asked whether she plans to follow the example of her The Last of Us co-star Pedro Pascal and join the MCU. The actress jokingly replied that she wouldn’t mind trying on the Spider-Man costume if Marvel ever offered her a job.

“I could have played Spider-Man. Although Tom Holland did a great job. They may have to create a new superhero for me.”

Bella Ramsey says they could be the next #SpiderMan — and calls Andrew Garfield’s version “incredible” and that they “loved it.”https://t.co/4pHVkhGwJm pic.twitter.com/H5WpCZuV3Q — Variety (@Variety) August 17, 2025

Ramsay went on to clarify that she is a newcomer to superheroics and only got acquainted with Marvel’s cinematic work last year. It was the Spider-Man movie, but with Andrew Garfield in the lead role.

“This is the first time I’ve seen a Marvel movie, and it was two or three months ago. It was incredible, I really liked it.”

Ramsay and Pascal played the main roles in The Last of Us, but Joel is unlikely to appear in the third season. Nevertheless, Bella hopes that their collaboration on the screen will continue: if not in the superhero genre, which was chosen by the actor from “Fantastic Four”, for example, in a movie about a robbery.

“I’m thinking of something like a heist movie, where we’re all robbing a bank together.”

The duo will appear together on September 14 at the Emmy Awardswhere The Last of Us will be presented in 17 nominations at once. The series is officially extended for a third season. Although, according to Ramsay, active work has not yet begun.

“I don’t have any scripts, and I don’t know when the shooting will start.”

As for Spider-Man, the filming of the fourth movie with Tom Holland are already underway and quite active. Earlier in Glasgow, 60+ streets were closed to create “epic” action scenes and sets were installed to mimic the “look and feel” of New York City. In addition to Holland, Jacob Batalon (Ned) and Zendaya (MJ) will reprise their roles, although the latter will have limited screen time. Among the newcomers we expect to see Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal as The Punisher and Lisa Colon-Zayas from The Bear. Release — July 31, 2026.

Source: Collider