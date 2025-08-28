Bella Ramsay responds to critics of The Last of Us: "You don't have to watch, just keep playing"

Actress Bella Ramsay, who played Ellie in The Last of Us, became perhaps the biggest source of criticism in the film adaptation — fans accused her of not matching the image from the game and cursed her on social media, which led to the girl had to completely withdraw from them.

The situation only got worse with the second season, as the plot was also criticized. However, Ramsay now has an official response to dissatisfied fans.

“I try to stay away from it as much as I can,” Ramsay said on The Awardist podcast (via Games Radar), commenting on the strong reaction to certain moments of the second season. “You don’t have to watch the show if you hate it so much. There is a game, just play it again. And if you want to watch it, I hope you’ll enjoy it.”

The Last of Us — is an adaptation of the post-apocalyptic games by Naughty Dog. The first season told the story of a smuggler Joel (Pedro Pascal), who is tasked with guiding an immune teenager Ellie (Ramsay) through the US regions devastated by a parasitic fungus pandemic. The second one takes place five years later and features the key characters from The Last of Us Part 2: Abby, played by Caitlin Deaver, who is searching for Joel for revenge, Dina (Isabela Merced), who is Ellie’s new love interest, Jesse (Young Masino), and Isaac, whose role is dubbed on television by Jeffrey Wright.

It is known that the third season will focus on Abby’s story and will show the same “three days in Seattle” but from her point of view. Deaver was also actively criticizedfor physical incompatibility with the role, the actress herself has previously said that her was hired for the role without casting, because the showrunners were sure that she would fit perfectly into the story.

The release date or start of production of the third season is not yet known, but showrunner Craig Mazin has previously hinted that it will have more episodes than the second. In the sequel, Mezin will direct the series on his own, as the game’s creator Neil Druckmann previously announced his departure from the project in order to focus on new games from the studio.

“It’s been a creative dream to work with Neil and bring an adaptation of his brilliant work to life on HBO. I couldn’t have imagined a more generous creative partner,” Mezin said earlier.

In the podcast, Ramsay added that she would “miss Druckmann very much.”