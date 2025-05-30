Ben Stiller has «two ideas» for a spinoff of the «Severance», and a separate one — for a video game about Lumon Industries

The science fiction series Severance has become one of the hits of Apple TV+So it’s no surprise that the creators are actively planning side projects in addition to the sequel.

According to director Ben Stiller, the team currently has «two specific ideas» for potential spinoffs of «Severance» — and even a video game project about Lumon Industries.

«There are two specific ideas that I won’t tell you about, but which we have discussed internally as possible ideas for development,» Stiller said Variety. «They are still in their infancy».

The series actually opens up a lot of space for ideas: it would be interesting to see a kind of prequel about Keir Egan with his life before and after creating his own kind of cult, or other areas of Lumon’s activities, given that the building has many rooms where experiments can take place, such as the split floor and the macro data processing department. Meanwhile, a video game, according to the main star of «Severance» Adam Scott, is something that this series is perfect for.

An interesting fact: the show’s writer Dan Erickson has previously admitted that he the idea of «Severance» came to him from an existing computer game called The Stanley Parable, where Stanley, an office worker, performs routine work while a camera follows him. One day, the instructions stop coming and the man decides to leave the office — he is greeted by an empty office without colleagues, where a strange and depressing atmosphere reigns.

Previously, the creators of «Severance» have already launched an online browser game, which duplicates the process of the macro data processing department in Lumon — you collect numbers in boxes until you reach 100% progress and then Mr. Milczek comes to your house with a party.

The team’s other plans include products similar to the «Lumon» keyboards, which will be produced in a style specific to the series. Previously, the Apple online store has already a retro computer with «Severance», however, without the possibility of purchase, but with a link to backstage footage of the show.

Severance — is a science fiction series about the employees of the technology corporation Lumon Industries who have agreed tosurgical procedure, that separated their work memories from their home memories and effectively created two personalities in one body: the intro (work) doesn’t know what’s going on at home, and the extra (home) has no idea what they’re doing at work. The series stars Adam Scott, Tramell Tillman, Britt Lover, Zach Cherry, Jen Tulloch, Michael Chernus, Deacon Luckman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette.

The first and second seasons of «Severance» are currently streaming on Apple TV+, and the third is in production. Stiller has previously noted that the work on the sequel to «will definitely not take three years».