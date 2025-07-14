Bentley’s first electric car: retrofuturism in the EXP 15 concept

Even the most traditional car companies have gone electric. Bentley, known for its powerful gasoline engines and classic luxury, is the first showedThe company has shown what its all-electric car could look like. It’s not a production model, but a concept, but it already has a look into the next decade. It is inspired by the legendary 1930 Speed Six coupe known as the Blue Train.

Bentley has always been known for its engines — especially its 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V8, which has become a brand symbol for decades. But since the early 2000s, after the company was acquired by Volkswagen (and Rolls-Royce went to BMW), the two British brands have diverged. And now Bentley has to prove that its cars deserve a premium price, even without its own engine. That’s why the company is turning to its past — even before the merger with Rolls-Rolls — right back to the legendary Speed Six Blue Train coupe of 1930. In addition, this model has unique design solutions that have been carried over to the new concept.

So, the Bentley EXP 15 concept has an unusual layout. It has three doors, three seats and a sloping roof in the style of 1930s touring cars. The seat can rotate for easy exit from the car. According to the chief interior designer Darren Day, everything is thought out to the smallest detail and for perfect photos:

«The seat can swivel and you get out, completely unperturbed, without having to struggle to get out of the car, as is the case with some supercars. You just get out with dignity and the Instagram photo is perfect».

Bentley did not reveal any technical specifications of this car, limiting itself to a lick of mention that it is «all-electric». The company focuses on comfort and luxury. According to her, the innovative interior layout allows passengers to stretch out comfortably next to accessible storage compartments that can accommodate a bar, carry-on luggage, or even pets. In the rear, there are seats that can be used for picnics or watching children’s football. Bentley wants the car to give you crossover comfortbut at the same time looked like an elegant grand tourer.

«The beauty of the concept car is not only about positioning our new design language, but also about testing where the market is going,» says Robin Page, Bentley’s design director. «It’s clear that crossovers — are a growing segment, and we understand the GT market… but the most challenging segment is the sedan because it’s changing. Some customers want a classic «three-section» sedan shape, others want a «one-section» design, and still others want something more sophisticated. So it was a chance for us to talk to people and get an idea».

Bentley does not mention the technical specifications or range of its all-electric car. It is not even known when it will enter the market. The only thing that is clear now is that Bentley’s first electric car will be large, spacious and luxurious.

Source: electrek