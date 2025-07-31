Best comedy of the decade: the new «Naked Gun» started with 91% on Rotten Tomatoes and 78/100 on Metacritic

Foreign specialized publications highly appreciated «Naked Gun» with Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson, calling the film almost the best comedy of the last decade.

At the time of writing, «Naked Gun» had a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes (based on 112 reviews) and a 78/100 on Metacritic (based on 33 reviews).

New «Naked Gun» — is a continuation of the famous trilogy, where Liam Neeson takes the lead role this time as Frank Drebin Jr. (the son of Leslie Nielsen’s character). Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, Danny Huston, Lisa Coshi, Cody Runnels and C.C. Pounder complete the cast. It is directed by Akiva Shaffer, who also wrote the screenplay in collaboration with Dan Gregor and Doug Mund.

«The criminal world is posing new challenges, and a generation of experienced police officers is retiring. Young and ambitious police officers must take over their work. A good example — Lieutenant Frank Drebin Jr. He always loved his dad, but that’s not enough to be worthy of his legacy», — from the official synopsis.

Attempts to revive the trilogy were made back in 2009 and 2013, until Paramount finally managed to get the project off the ground four years ago. The film’s script was rewritten several times to keep the level of humor consistent with the previous installments. Judging by the first reviews, the creators succeeded.