Best comedy of the decade: the new «Naked Gun» started with 91% on Rotten Tomatoes and 78/100 on Metacritic

Foreign specialized publications highly appreciated «Naked Gun» with Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson, calling the film almost the best comedy of the last decade.
At the time of writing, «Naked Gun» had a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes (based on 112 reviews) and a 78/100 on Metacritic (based on 33 reviews).
New «Naked Gun» — is a continuation of the famous trilogy, where Liam Neeson takes the lead role this time as Frank Drebin Jr. (the son of Leslie Nielsen’s character). Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, Danny Huston, Lisa Coshi, Cody Runnels and C.C. Pounder complete the cast. It is directed by Akiva Shaffer, who also wrote the screenplay in collaboration with Dan Gregor and Doug Mund.
«The criminal world is posing new challenges, and a generation of experienced police officers is retiring. Young and ambitious police officers must take over their work. A good example — Lieutenant Frank Drebin Jr. He always loved his dad, but that’s not enough to be worthy of his legacy», — from the official synopsis.
Attempts to revive the trilogy were made back in 2009 and 2013, until Paramount finally managed to get the project off the ground four years ago. The film’s script was rewritten several times to keep the level of humor consistent with the previous installments. Judging by the first reviews, the creators succeeded.
- «”Naked gun” — this is Stupidity. I say this wholeheartedly and in every sense of the word: a 2025 update of classic cop movie parodies featuring Leslie Nielsen — idiotic, ridiculous, and downright absurd… I loved all 85 minutes and can’t wait to see it again just to pick up on any jokes I laughed at or funny little signs I missed», — Eric Adams, IGN.
- «The Naked Gun gives us hope that Hollywood has not forgotten how to laugh. It just needs to go back in time to find a lost source of laughter… With quick jokes and a cast that tries to play things completely straight, this downright funny movie is a welcome return to a time when we could use a few good jokes», — Pitt Hammond, Deadline.
- «Most importantly, where many reboots and revivals seem to be a way to try something new under the guise of nostalgia, Naked Gun stays true to its roots and feels more like a standalone sequel. As a result, it manages to entertain its fans with something fresh while staying true to the franchise’s signature goofiness to attract a new, younger audience that may not have seen anything like it before. While it’s a big gamble, it pays off in the best possible way», — Nicholas Brooks, CBR.
- «It’s a comedy that misses the past but doesn’t sacrifice progress to bring it back. A comedy that constantly uses reality for jokes. It’s a comedy that mentions everything from Elon Musk to racially motivated police violence without letting its own moral messages overshadow the humor. It even has a word that can make activists and provocateurs laugh at the same joke», — David Ehrlich, IndieWire.
Spelling error report
The following text will be sent to our editors: