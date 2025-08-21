Apple TV+ has launched the second season of the comedy series Platonic starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, which impressed critics even more than the first one.

Currently, the second season of the Platonic series has perfect 100% from critics (based on 27 reviews) and 81% of viewers (based on 50+ reviews) on Rotten Tomatoes.

Byrne and Rogen are known for their comedic roles and have previously appeared together as a married couple in Zac Efron’s comedy film Neighbors. This time, the duo play the role of friends Sylvia and Will, who had a platonic relationship in the past, and who, having reached middle age, try to resume communication after a long pause. The friendship becomes all-consuming and “comically destabilizes the lives” of the two.

The cast of the second season also includes Luke MacFarlane and Carla Gallo, as well as guest stars — Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett. The series was directed and co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco.

“If you were on the fence after the first season, know that the second season has officially found its place.” — Paul Grimes of Paul’s Trip to the Movies. Jeff Ewing of Collider agrees with this assessment, noting Rogen and Byrne’s acting and a plot that successfully uses “fresh adult crisis material” and is punctuated by skillfully written, laugh-out-loud dialogue.

“It’s a leisure comedy that realizes that the one advantage of television over movies — is time, and gives you five hours a season to enjoy Rogen and Byrne’s heady company… Sharp as hell and masterfully in control of her every move, Byrne can deliver sensational comedy scenes with physicality, just as she does a great job of keeping small scenes alive with energetic reactions and sly remarks.” — Ben Travers, IndieWire.

2025 was a defining year for the comedy genre produced by Apple TV+, as well as for Rogen, who took the lead in two projects at once: the aforementioned Platonic and Studio, that broke the record for the most nominations for a comedy show at the Emmy Awards.

Currently, the first four episodes of the second season of Platonic are available on Apple TV+, and the rest will be released every Wednesday.