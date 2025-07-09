Bethesda is developing several new Fallout games at once — one of them «the same»

Ten years have passed since the release of Fallout 4, and Bethesda is silent about the sequel. But an insider says the studio is preparing «several Fallout projects, including the one you all want».

Although fans of the series have been waiting for a sequel for a long time, all the studio’s resources are focused on the almost mythological The Elder Scrolls 6. Contrary to Bethesda’s silence (and as we know with the experience of Oblivion — they can just work in silence) we don’t have to wait too long. VGC journalist Jordan Middler talks about the same «several Fallout projects».

У podcast Skill Up Middler did not directly say which «the same» project he was talking about. Fans didn’t need his answer because they immediately remembered New Vegas — or at least something in a similar style. To be honest, the likelihood of a direct sequel is low, because the new season of the Fallout series will unfold in New Vegas. But the very fact that something big in the Fallout series is in the works is already something.

The discussion immediately raised the old hope that Obsidian Entertainment would get a chance to work with the franchise again. In 2023, Obsidian explicitly stated that «would love to» make a new Fallout. However, at the time the studio focused on Avowed, Grounded 2 and The Outer Worlds 2. One of the big RPGs — Avowed — has already been released, so there is a chance that the studio is now free for new projects, such as a Fallout spin-off.

According to some viewers, Middler may not be referring to a completely new game, but to a remaster of Fallout 3. Such rumors have been circulating for a long time — and if insiders are to be believed, this remaster is indeed being prepared, but the release is still very far away. And if the journalist was referring to it, he would hardly have spoken in riddles, because this is already semi-official information.

Despite the optimism, we shouldn’t expect a new Fallout game anytime soon. According to Middler, «the same» the project hasn’t gone through enough development phases to talk about it seriously — it’s still at a very early stage. But the good news is that several Fallout games are being developed simultaneously. So while Bethesda hasn’t officially confirmed anything, we can only speculate whether it’s a spin-off from Obsidian, a remaster of Fallout 3, or perhaps a completely new game in a new territory.

Source: The Gamer