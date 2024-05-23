«Beverly Hills Cop 4» — new trailer for the comedy with Eddie Murphy, who returned to the role of the detective for the fourth time

Netflix has released a new big trailer for the comedy «Beverly Hills Cop 4», which stars Eddie Murphy after a 30-year break returns to the role of detective Axel Fowle.

The fourth film in the franchise is directed by Mark Malloy and written by Will Beall, Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten. Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylor Paige, Judge Rheingold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot and Kevin Bacon join the cast, led by Murphy. The author of the original «Beverly Hills Cop» Jerry Bruckheimer returns for the fourth film as a producer.

This time, Axel Foley must save the life of his daughter (Paige) by teaming up with a new partner (Gordon-Levitt) and old colleagues Billy Rosewood (Reinhold) and John Taggart (Ashton).

Murphy first appeared as a cop in 1984 in the original film «Beverly Hills Cop», directed by Martin Brest and written by Danilo Bach and Daniel Petrie Jr. After becoming the highest grossing film of the year, it was followed by two sequels — the last debuting in theaters in 1994.

Neflix will release the movie «Beverly Hills Cop 4» on July 3, 2024.