Beware of crypto scam: The National Securities and Stock Market Commission has updated this list with 5 projects

The National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC) has added five more cryptocurrency-related firms to the list of unreliable investment projects. In total, the list now includes 433 projects.

Here are the latest five potential fraudsters:

⁠Livaxxen — https://market.livaxxen.org

BTCMiner — https://www.btcminer.space/

⁠CoinMall — https://coinmall.top/

Raise My Funds — https://raisemyfunds.co/

⁠NSBroker — https://nsbroker.com/

Earlier, the NSSMC reported that it had allegedly agreed with the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy on the principles of taxation of various transactions with virtual assets — yes called «matrix» taxation of cryptocurrencies. However, the head of the Committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, denied this.

In general, it is expected that a draft law on virtual assets will be prepared by October this year in Ukraine, which will be based on the European directive MiCA.

Source: NSSMC