Big summer sale has started in PS Store — Ghost of Tsushima, Silent Hill and others with discounts up to 90% off

The PS Store has updated its annual summer sale — players can count on generous discounts of up to -90% on new releases and cult hits

Depending on the game, discounts will be valid until July 30 or August 13. The sale covers hundreds of games for PS4, PS5, and PS VR, as well as add-ons, in-game currencies, cosmetic kits, and premium editions. The most popular titles include Ghost of Tsushima, Silent Hill 2, Elden Ring, Stellar Blade, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and many others.

ITC has traditionally prepared a selection of discounts that can be snatched up during the summer sale. Below are two lists: cheaper games (up to ₴600) and more expensive ones (from ₴600).

More expensive games at the PS Store Summer Sale 2025

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 — ₴1 814 (-45%)

Elden Ring — ₴1 079 (-40%)

Helldivers 2 — ₴959 (-20%)

Ghost of Tsushima — ₴1 149 (-50%)

Silent Hill 2 — ₴999 (-50%)

Stellar Blade — ₴1 724 (-25%)

Nine Sols — ₴616 (-35%)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake & Rebirth Twin Pack — ₴1 679 (-40%)

Age of Mythology: Retold Standard Edition — ₴699 (-30%)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard — ₴1 079 (-55%)

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden — ₴1 199 (-50%)

Metaphor: ReFantazio — ₴1 439 (-40%)

Forza Horizon 5 — ₴899 (-25%)

Tekken 8 — ₴899 (-50%)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 — ₴1 499 (-25%)

Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe — ₴1 739 (-40%)

Returnal — ₴1 149 (-50%)

Dying Light 2 Stay Human ₴699 (-65%)

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered — ₴1 439 (-20%)

Sonic X Shadow Generations — ₴1 199 (-40%)

Cheaper games at the PS Store Summer Sale 2025

Sea of Thieves — ₴515 (-50%)

Hogwarts Legacy — ₴524 (-75%)

BioShock: The Collection — ₴299 (-80%)

It Takes Two — ₴419 (-70%)

Gang Beasts — ₴259 (-60%)

Alan Wake 2 — ₴599 (-60%)

No Man’s Sky — ₴599 (-60%)

The Outlast Trials — ₴479 (-60%)

Borderlands 3 — ₴199 (-90%)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — ₴189 (-80%)

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft — ₴399 (-60%)

The Skywalker Saga Character Collection 1 & 2 — ₴163 (-80%)

Battlefield 2042 — ₴219 (-90%)

Back 4 Blood — ₴359 (-90%)

Dead Space — ₴479 (-80%)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition 1 — ₴239 (-80%)

Dead Island 2 — ₴449 (-70%)

At the same time, PC players can count on discounts for other games. For now started «Automation Festival» where you can find projects like Satisfactory.

Source: PlayStation.Blog