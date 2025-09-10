Binance tokens set a record: $900 per BNB

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen to $902.27 over the past day. The new price record comes amid the exchange’s partnership with Franklin Templeton, a $1.6 trillion asset management company, which plans to develop tokenized investment products.

The partnership may extend Franklin Templeton’s BENJI tokenized assets to the Binance ecosystem. to jointly develop tokenized investment products

BNB’s trading volume on Binance’s spot markets has reached $203 million, which shows strong momentum despite its modest overall liquidity compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The goal of the collaboration is to combine Franklin Templeton’s tokenization expertise with Binance’s global trading infrastructure. The main areas of activity include: tokenized securities, fictitious settlements, collateral management, and portfolio construction.

The BENJI Franklin Templeton token operates on Stellar and other networks, and may also expand to the BNB Smart Chain as part of the new partnership.

According to the forecast of the investment company Hash Global, the native Binance cryptocurrency exchange token may rise to $2 thousand. and even higher.

Source: Franklin Templeton