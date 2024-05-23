News Software 05-23-2024 at 14:05 comment views icon

Bing API glitch breaks Copilot, ChatGPT, and DuckDuckGo search functions

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg

Kateryna Danshyna

News writer

Currently, the search capabilities of ChatGPT, Copilot, DuckDuckGo, and other platforms are partially unavailable due to a Microsoft outage, which is likely related to the Bing software interface.

Sites and services are completely unavailable or respond intermittently. Reports of the outage started coming in at 11:00 a.m. Kyiv time.

Збій в API Bing зламав функції пошуку Copilot, ChatGPT і DuckDuckGo

Search engines such as DuckDuckGo and Ecosia, which rely on the Bing API, cannot load search results, while Microsoft Copilot takes a long time to load and gives a connection error message.

ChatGPT, which provides Plus subscribers with access to web search, also displayed an error message when users tried to perform a search query.

Microsoft said that «is working to identify the cause of the» problem. In the meantime, the company’s service performance platform is currently did not record any failures at work.

OpenAI also has confirmed problems with the search functions on the platform, and are currently investigating the failure.


Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send