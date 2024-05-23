Bing API glitch breaks Copilot, ChatGPT, and DuckDuckGo search functions

Currently, the search capabilities of ChatGPT, Copilot, DuckDuckGo, and other platforms are partially unavailable due to a Microsoft outage, which is likely related to the Bing software interface.

Sites and services are completely unavailable or respond intermittently. Reports of the outage started coming in at 11:00 a.m. Kyiv time.

Search engines such as DuckDuckGo and Ecosia, which rely on the Bing API, cannot load search results, while Microsoft Copilot takes a long time to load and gives a connection error message.

It’s not just you: Microsoft’s services are down in some regions. 1. #Bing is down

2. #Copilot / Copilot in Windows is down DuckDuckGo is not working because it uses Bing. Similarly, ChatGPT’s internet search is also down. pic.twitter.com/PCk3ZaPjIf — Mayank Parmar (@mayank_jee) May 23, 2024

ChatGPT, which provides Plus subscribers with access to web search, also displayed an error message when users tried to perform a search query.

We’re investigating an issue where users may be unable to access the Microsoft Copilot service. We’re working to isolate the cause of the issue. More information can be found in the admin center under CP795190. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) May 23, 2024

Microsoft said that «is working to identify the cause of the» problem. In the meantime, the company’s service performance platform is currently did not record any failures at work.

OpenAI also has confirmed problems with the search functions on the platform, and are currently investigating the failure.