"Binge" watching TV series is good for the psyche, — research

In a new study, american researchers from the University of Georgia have demonstrated the benefits of watching TV series for a long time.

“Binge” watching TV shows is often criticized, calling it a bad habit. However, according to the authors of a new study, they can also bring some benefits. According to the authors of the study, people, who watch several episodes in a row later, find, that they remember the plots for a long time. The results of the study showed, that those, who watch movies, shows, or read books for a long time, are more likely to remember the stories and interact with them in their own imagination.

“Humans are storytelling creatures. One of the functions of narratives is the ability to satisfy motivations for things, like connecting with other people, feeling autonomous and confident, and even security and safety. Stories have characters, that fulfill these roles, and we can satisfy those needs through them“, — explains the lead author of the study from the University of Georgia Joshua Baldwin.

Watching TV shows for a long time and other content helps to create mental worlds, for viewers in which stories continue even after the official storyline is completed. It can help to overcome stress.

Watching TV shows for a long time makes the stories more memorable, helping viewers to connect the storylines and form a coherent picture. This is especially true for long-running series with a large number of different storylines and characters. A study has shown, that people, who binge watch TV programs, are more likely to think about the stories, they hear, than those, who consume media content more slowly.

“People, who have a habit of binge-watching TV shows, often do it not passively, but actively, thinking about it after watching. They really want to immerse themselves in the story, even if they’re not in front of the screen”, — Joshua Baldwin adds.

In order to imagine a story, a person needs to remember it well. Most of the participants in the study noted, that they often recall and fantasize about stories, that affected them, seemed touching and meaningful. Most participants admitted, that in this context, TV shows are more memorable than books.

“If we talk about people, who are avid readers, for example, those who can read a whole book from cover to cover, they can remember the book better and have a better chance of mentally immersing themselves in the story after reading it. There is a lot of debate about whether media is good or bad, but it’s always a subtle argument. It all depends on the content itself, the reasons, why people watch it, the psychological state of the person, and the context”, — Joshua Baldwin emphasized.

The results of the study are presented in the journal Acta Psychologica

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

Source: SciTechDaily