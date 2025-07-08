Biotech company BioSig to spend $1.1 billion on tokenization and a gold-baked treasury

BioSig Technologies (BSGM), a medical technology company, has entered into an agreement with an undisclosed investor to raise $1.1 billion in tokenization. The funds will come in two parts: $100 million in senior secured convertible bonds and a $1 million equity line of credit.

The funding comes shortly after BioSig completed its merger with Streamex Exchange Corporation. The deal refocused the medical device manufacturer on tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs). Streamex specializes in converting RWAs — especially commodities such as gold — to on-chain to expand access and optimize investment pathways. With the new funding, BioSig and Streamex intend to launch a gold-backed treasury.

BioSig will issue bonds at 96 cents per $1. They have a maturity of 24 months, with a 4% annual interest rate, which will increase to 18% in the event of a company default. The bonds are convertible into ordinary shares. In addition, the equity line of credit will allow BioSig to sell shares to the investor over a 36-month period.

The closing of the initial $75 million tranche of bonds and the activation of the credit facility is scheduled for October 7, 2025, subject to shareholder approval in accordance with Nasdaq rules and other customary conditions.

The second tranche of $25 million will be funded upon fulfillment of other regulatory closing requirements.

Tether Cantor Fitzgerald and Clear Street jointly led the placement of BioSig. Shares of BSGM rose by 30% on Tuesday.

Source: BioSig