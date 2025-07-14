Bitcoin has broken through the next ceiling and is preparing to break through the $125 thousand level

Not even a week has passed since Bitcoin has updated its historical price record. On July 10, BTC was trading at $112 thousand, and on July 14, it reached $123 thousand amid the growth of cryptocurrency ETFs. On Thursday, bitcoin ETFs recorded the largest day of inflows in 2025 at $1.18 billion.

The chief operating officer of the BTSE cryptocurrency exchange believes that bitcoin will reach $125 thousand in the coming months.

Trump’s trade disputes with the EU, Mexico, and other partners could cause a drop next week. However, institutional buyers of bitcoin are reducing this risk and maintaining their positions, which suggests that the cryptocurrency will grow in the long run.

The price is also being pushed up by the fact that the US Congress is approaching the adoption of new crypto legislation. The US House of Representatives will begin discussing a series of crypto bills on Monday as part of the so-called Crypto Week.

The bills are aimed at providing clearer regulation for the digital asset industry. This policy has been long anticipated by the industry and is supported by US President Donald Trump, who positions himself as a pro-cryptocurrency president and participates in several crypto projects.

One of the most important draft laws under consideration is Genius Actwhich could set federal restrictions on stablecoins pegged to the US dollar and pave the way for private companies to issue their own digital dollars.

Source: CNBC