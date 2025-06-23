Bitcoin has fallen below $100 thousand — further decline will lead to liquidations worth billions

Bitcoin dropped below $100 thousand for the first time since May after US President Donald Trump said that strikes on three major nuclear facilities in Iran. This caused anxiety in the market over the weekend. Bitcoin fell by 3.8% to $98,904, while Ethereum dropped to around $2,157. Instead, more attention is now focused on the oil and gold markets.

The total liquidation of crypto positions over the past 24 hours has exceeded $1 billion: $915 million worth of long positions were closed and $109 million worth of short positions were closed.

Analysts predict $15 billion if BTC grows by 10%. And $2 billion if BTC falls by 10%.

Last week Israeli hackers Gonjeshke Darande hacked Iran’s cryptocurrency exchange called Nobitex and withdrew $90 million from there. These assets were then destroyed.