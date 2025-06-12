Bitcoin is ready to break through $130 thousand by the end of June

Bitcoin sets a record price of $111 thousand, but later pulled back. Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin (BTC) has risen in price by $3000, rising from $105,400 to $108,600. The well-known bitcoin analyst PlanB published an optimistic forecast (for longers and holders, of course). He suggested that bitcoin has every chance of soaring to $130 thousand.

If the RSI index RSI (Relative Strength Index) — Relative Strength Index, a technical indicator that shows how overbought or oversold an asset is. The value ranges from 0 to 100. reaches 75 (orange dot) this month, bitcoin could close June with a rise of up to $130 thousand.

Usually, an RSI value above 70 signals an overbought asset and a subsequent decline. However, bitcoin is known for breaking traditional patterns.

Bitwise Asset Management CEO Hunter Horsley believes that after bitcoin reaches $130 thousand to $150 thousand, owners will not want to sell it. Instead, investors will be more willing to take out loans secured by their bitcoins, and this will push the price even higher.