BlackBerry Passport is back — Titan 2 smartphone recreates the shape and physical keyboard of the Android legend

While most smartphone makers are competing to see who has the most cameras and gigabytes, some companies are paying attention to a niche that has been almost forgotten. The Chinese company Unihertz decided to remind us that a physical keyboard can be a convenient tool for work. Its new product Titan 2 can be seen as a modern version of the BlackBerry Passport with 5G support, Android 15, two screens and a comfortable keyboard.

The Titan 2 is a continuation of the BlackBerry Passport-inspired lineup. The new device is thinner (10.85 mm versus 16.65 mm for its predecessor), lighter (235 g) and much more productive. The device has two screens. The main display has a diagonal of 4.5 inches and a resolution of 1440×1440 pixels. Yes, it’s not much by modern standards, but given the physical keyboard, it’s quite enough. After all, this model is aimed at those who work with texts, mail, and documents, not Netflix or TikTok. The QWERTY keyboard has been improved: it is now more comfortable, reliable, and adaptive. You can assign short and long press shortcuts to each button, and swipe the keys to flip through pages. An interesting addition is the second 2-inch screen on the back (502×410 pixels), built right into the camera unit. It shows notifications, widgets, and can even help you take a selfie with the main camera.

Inside is an 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. It is complemented by 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. The battery is slightly smaller than the first-generation Titan, with a capacity of 5050 mAh. But now the device supports 33W fast charging. Wireless charging was not included.

The novelty has several cameras. The main 50-megapixel module is located on the rear panel along with an 8-megapixel telephoto module. The front camera has a 32-megapixel sensor. Titan 2 supports Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, FM radio, dual-band GPS, an infrared port, has a fingerprint scanner and two programmable buttons on the side.

Titan 2 smartphone is now available for ordering through Kickstarterand the company has already raised the required amount. The retail price is $399, but the first buyers will get a discounted price of $269. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in October 2025.

Source: The Verge