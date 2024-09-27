Blizzard is developing a new shooter in the StarCraft universe, — Jason Schreier

Blizzard Entertainment is working on a new game in the StarCraft universe. This was announced by the famous journalist Jason Schreier during the IGN Unlocked podcast.

Schreyer spoke about this in the context of discussing his new book «Play Nice: The Rise, Fall, and Future of Blizzard Entertainment». According to him, the new project will be a shooter, but will not be related to the previously canceled StarCraft games: Ghost and StarCraft: Ares.

The development is being led by Dan Hay, who previously worked as an executive director and producer of the Far Cry series Far Cry 3, 4, 5, 6, Primal and Blood Dragon at Ubisoft. Hay joined Blizzard in February 2022 as vice president and general manager, so development of the game probably started around that time.

Interestingly, Phil Spencer recently appeared at the Xbox presentation at the Tokyo Game Show wearing a StarCraft T-shirt. At the time, this disappointed fans who were hoping for a new game announcement. Instead, Phil announced that StarCraft 2 and StarCraft: Remastered will be added to Game Pass.

Source: 80lvl