"Blood Moon" on September 7 — when you can see a total or partial eclipse

On the night of September 7-8, our planet will pass between the Sun and the full Moon in the second and last total lunar eclipse of the year.

The phenomenon will last for 5 hours and will peak during the 82-minute phase, when the Earth’s shadow will cover the near side of the Moon, creating a reddish darkness called the “blood moon.” The phenomenon will be best seen in Asia and Western Australia, where about 6 billion people will be able to watch it.

At least part of the eclipse will be available for viewing in Europe and Africa. The phenomenon will be fully completed around 21:00. The free live broadcast of this event is organized by the Italian Virtual Telescope Project and is scheduled for September 7. The broadcast will begin at 17:45, shortly after the moon rises in Italy.

According to Time and Date, the Moon will rise in a partial eclipse and reach full phase in about 45 minutes. The full broadcast can be viewed on the official YouTube page of the Virtual Telescope project.

Total lunar eclipses always occur when the full Moon, Earth, and Sun are lined up in a single line. When they are perfectly aligned, the innermost and darkest part of the Earth’s shadow — the umbra — falls on the visible surface of the Moon, obscuring sunlight. At this point, the Moon appears red, due to a phenomenon, called by Rayleigh scattering, when particles in the Earth’s atmosphere scatter mainly light waves of different lengths.

As the incident sunlight circling the Earth, atmospheric particles scatter short-wave blue light while transmitting long-wave red light and falling to the Moon’s surface. This makes the Moon appear red.

2 weeks after the lunar eclipse, on September 21, a partial solar eclipse. It will be available in some areas New Zealand, Australia, and Antarctica. During the peak, the Moon will cover up to 80% of the solar disk. On several islands of the Pacific Ocean, including Fiji, Tonga and Samoa, the eclipse will be less long: less than 30% of the solar disk will be covered.

Source: LiveScience