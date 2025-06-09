Blood of Dawnwalker gameplay trailer from The Witcher 3 developers — the hero tears heads, jumps on roofs and walks on walls

Ex-developers of The Witcher 3 from Rebel Wolves studio showed the first gameplay trailer of their of the new RPG Blood of Dawnwalker — dark fantasy about vampires.

The debut gameplay of Blood of Dawnwalker was shown during the Xbox Games Showcase, where they also presented a new Call of Duty and a sequel from Obsidian. The developers told us about Cohen — the protagonist, who has only 30 days and nights to save his family or take revenge on his father. Probably, the latter played a key role in the tragedy that happened to our character.

The reason is that in this universe, humanity is degraded to the state of submissive cattle for vampires who have arranged an eternal feast. Cohen was supposed to be a snack for them, but he turned into their worst nightmare. Now the main character is the Dawnwalker, who looks human by day and vampire by night. He needs to survive and make a choice: to preserve his humanity or to go over to the side of blood and shadow.

The trailer for Blood of Dawnwalker shows not only combat scenes where the protagonist beheads an enemy, but also walks along walls. In some ways, the mechanics resemble parkour without physics: the character simply walks up the wall as if gravity doesn’t work for him. Cohen probably got the effect because of his hybrid nature — half human, half vampire.

The trailer shows a clear a visual reminder of The Witcher 3: open world, snow-capped peaks, fantasy atmosphere. And also — a combat system with a familiar focus on swords, magic, and now vampire abilities. In the gameplay scenes, the hero jumps across rooftops, quickly moves between enemies, and uses vampire powers similar to those we saw in Dishonored.

Rebel Wolves promises an extended demo on June 21. The 45-minute event will feature about 15 minutes of new gameplay with developer comments. The studio will talk in more detail about key mechanics, including the combat system, exploration of the Vale Sangora open world, and gameplay changes depending on the time of day.

So far, Blood of Dawnwalker looks and sounds like a mixture of The Witcher 3, the character Blade from Marvel and Dishonored. But with its own slant on moral choices, tough action, and dark fantasy setting. The full-fledged premiere of — is in less than two years. The game is scheduled for release in 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series XS, and PC (in Steam already has a page).

Source: PC Gamer