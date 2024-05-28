Bluedot, a Ukrainian startup promoting AI extensions for Chrome, has raised $600 thousand in investments at a valuation of $5 million

Bluedot is a startup that creates an extension for the Google Chrome browser that annotates Google Meet meetings using artificial intelligence. At the end of April, the company raised $600,000 «angelic» Business angels are wealthy individuals who invest in a startup, usually in exchange for convertible debt or a stake in the company. They tend to be organized into angel groups or angel networks.

investment during a pre-seed round valued at $5 million.

The funds came from investors from Ukraine, the US, England, France, and Germany. Among the investors are Codility founder Greg Jackaki, YouScan founder Alex Orap, GL trade founder Louis-Christophe Laurent, former Taxfix lead Daniel ShuHi, YCBM founder Bridget Harris, as well as Zbigniew Lukasiak, Andriy Skoropad, Ivan Kohut, and Thomas James.

The funds raised will be used to strengthen the company’s team and marketing. Currently, the startup is of interest not only to foreign but also to Ukrainian investors — the service offers recording of conversations in Ukrainian. Work on the Bluedot Chrome extension started a year and a half ago, and the full launch took place last year. The company is growing and expanding rapidly, actively attracting customers from Europe and the United States.

«We are creating the most secure recorder for meetings on the European market. With our extension, you can record a meeting, which will be transcribed later. Based on the transcript, meeting notes are created for various use cases, as well as conversation analytics and recommendations,», — Bluedot says.

Bluedot’s competitive advantages include the absence of the need for a third-party bot as a conversation participant, data storage on local European servers, and transcription into Ukrainian, Dutch, Polish, and other European languages. The extension has more than 1000 paid customers, including The New York Times, SalesForce and Etsy, UserTesting. Bluedot’s team consists of three co-founders and one other person.

Source: AIN