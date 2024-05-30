The upcoming movie in the «Exorcist» franchise will not continue David Gordon Green’s 2023 film, but will be a completely new story.

According to VarietyBlumhouse has signed Michael Flanagan to write, direct and produce the new film «The Exorcist» — what the studio calls a radical new take» on the horror series based on the novel by William Peter Blatty.

Flanagan is best known for directing «Oculus» and «Dr. Sleep» and for his work on the Netflix horror series «Ghosts». His most recent works include the gothic drama miniseries «The Fall of the House of Usher»based on the story by Edgar Allan Poe.

«The Exorcist —is one of the reasons I became a director, and I’m honored to get the chance to try something fresh, bold, and terrifying in this universe,» Flanagan said.

The new «The Exorcist» marks the director’s fourth collaboration with Blumhouse and will be a completely new story, rather than a continuation of David Gordon Green’s 2023 film. Green had planned to make a trilogy, but left the franchise after the failure of «The Believer» —, which earned $137 million worldwide but received low critical acclaim.