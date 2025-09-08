BMW unveils iX3 electric crossover: range up to 800 km and charging in 10 minutes

BMW presented a new electric car iX3which is a “big leap” forward compared to the company’s current models. This version offers a considerable range, ultra-fast charging, and a number of advanced technologies.

BMW promised that the iX3 would become a “new benchmark for the industry” and it was not exaggerated. The stylish electric crossover debuted at the Munich Motor Show on Friday as the first model in the Neue Klasse series. After the presentation, BMW CEO Oliver Zipse called the event a “once-in-a-lifetime moment” and the beginning of a new era for the brand.

The iX3 — is the first car of BMW’s all-new generation to be built from the ground up. According to Zipse, the company has “skipped a generation” in design, while making the model “more BMW than ever”.

Characteristics of the BMW iX3

The BMW iX3 measures 4782 mm in length, 1895 mm in width and 1635 mm in height. This makes it close in size to the Porsche Macan Electric.

To maximize the range on a single charge, the car has a clean, aerodynamic design with minimal lines. One of the main changes is a new front end with a vertically oriented grille that emphasizes the more direct proportions of the body.

It is BMW’s first electric vehicle on the new Gen6 platform, which delivers significant improvements in range, efficiency, charging, and functionality. In addition, the iX3 is the company’s first electric car with bi-directional charging capability.

According to the WLTP cycle, the range is up to 800 km. According to the US EPA standard, about 400 miles (643 km) is expected. Thanks to its 800-volt architecture, the iX3 supports a charging capacity of up to 400 kW. According to BMW, the battery can receive enough energy for more than 370 km in 10 minutes.

Updated interior and “superbrains”

The interior has also undergone radical changes: minimalist style is combined with new technologies. In the center is a huge 17.9-inch display of the multimedia system running on the new BMW Operating System X. The new multimedia system is powered by four powerful computers that can process data 20 times faster than current solutions.

The model is the first in the lineup to feature the new Panoramic iDrive interface, which, according to the company, creates a “completely new driving experience” and will become the standard for future BMW models. Price Production of the BMW iX3 electric car will start this year at BMW’s new plant in Debrecen, Hungary. The first deliveries to Europe are scheduled for early 2026, and the model will appear in the United States in the summer. A special version will be produced for China at the Shenyang plant. The company will first introduce the BMW iX3 50 xDrive version. In Germany, it can already be ordered at a price of €68900. In the United States, in the summer of 2026, the new iX3 will be sold from $60,000 with a range of about 400 miles (643 km). In early 2027, the iX3 40 sDrive and iX3 40 xDrive variants will be available. BMW said prices will start at less than $55,000 and the range will exceed 300 miles (over 480 km).

BMW confirmed that all its models will be new starting next year. By 2027, the company plans to launch 40 new or updated vehicles, and the iX3 will be the first in this major lineup refresh.

