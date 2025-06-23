Borderlands 4 story trailer shows the Timekeeper, Claptrap’s underground, and the beginning of the revolution on Kairos

The Borderlands 4 trailer reveals plot secrets — players were shown the Timekeeper dictator, cybernetic slavery, and the return of Claptrap.

Gearbox has released a new Borderlands 4 story trailer that reveals the game’s main plot for the first time. It focuses on the Timekeeper, the dictator of the new planet Kairos, who keeps its inhabitants under control with the help of cybernetic implants «Lightning».

The protagonists — the new Vault Hunters — are captured after a crash landing and forced to undergo implantation. They are forced to obey the regime or fight for freedom. The underground resistance opposes the Timekeeper, among whom — is a well-known Claptrap. He has declared himself «the genius of the Crimson Resistance» and is going to recruit players to fight the Order.

The Timekeeper rules from a fortress called Dominion City, from where he sends commanders to quell the chaos. But after the arrival of the Elpis satellite, everything spirals out of control — a revolution is brewing on the planet, and the player finds himself in the middle of it.

Borderlands 4 takes place in the open seamless world of Kairos with new mechanics exploration and combat. Players will be able to use double jumps, slides, dodges, fixed point grabs, and participate in dynamic events. The loot system has also been redesigned — Gearbox promises that the legendary weapons will be special again.

The developers assure that in Borderlands 4 will have less «toilet humor». Although, judging by the statement of one of the bosses that a true fan will not hesitate to pay $80 for a sequelIt seems that not everyone has figured out the new tone of the game yet — at least within the studio itself. By the way, spoiler alert: the full edition eventually costs more than $130.

Borderlands 4 is scheduled for release on September 12 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The Nintendo Switch 2 version will be released later in 2025.

