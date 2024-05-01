Brave1 has created PARASOL – an electronic warfare system for protection against FPV drones with a range of 200 meters

One of the members of the defense-tech cluster Brave1 has developed a trench electronic warfare (EW) system called PARASOL. It has two modifications that differ in their purpose. About it said Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

The PARASOL 01 version is designed to protect military positions from Russian FPV drones. It provides protection within 200 meters.

At the same time, the PARASOL 02 version is designed to protect machinery. It can be installed and connected to the onboard network. This system also jams drones at a distance of 200 meters.

One of the key advantages of the PARASOL system is its invisibility to enemy electronic warfare systems. Ease of use is also mentioned as an advantage. You can learn to use both modifications of the electronic warfare system within 10-15 minutes.

The state has already ordered both modifications of the PARASOL system from the manufacturer, «MixSteel», and the Defense Forces are actively using them.

Currently, more than 100 developments have been registered on the Brave1 platform, and 9 of them have already been codified according to NATO standards.