In the town of Tunbridge Wells near London, a burglar broke into the home of a 90-year-old resident. To find him, Kent County Police published «computer-generated» sketch of the suspect. But something tells us that it will be difficult to find someone by it — however, Twitter users X already have several versions.

Investigators have released a computer generated image of a man they would like to identify in connection with a burglary in Tunbridge Wells. https://t.co/hPrbjaLeyU pic.twitter.com/D35VA8TfQd — Kent Police TWells (@KentPoliceTWell) April 29, 2024

According to the police report, the witness claims that she heard the attacker upstairs after she returned to her home. When she confronted him, he claimed to be a police officer before leaving empty-handed.

Those who saw the ad compared the alleged robber to a character in a low-poly computer or console game who had infiltrated the real world and was now hiding somewhere in the textures. Others suggested that the police hadn’t changed the software since the 1990s, and that some people were trying to look for the criminal among real people.

But the most similar to the sketch was Pete Buttigieg, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, former Democratic presidential candidate and the first openly gay man to hold that office.

Since Mr. Buttidge’s involvement in the crime is unlikely, the British police clearly need to work on their sketching techniques.