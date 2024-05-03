News WTF 05-03-2024 at 16:59 comment views icon

British police post a strange generated sketch of a suspect on Twitter — users nominate candidates

In the town of Tunbridge Wells near London, a burglar broke into the home of a 90-year-old resident. To find him, Kent County Police published «computer-generated» sketch of the suspect. But something tells us that it will be difficult to find someone by it — however, Twitter users X already have several versions.

According to the police report, the witness claims that she heard the attacker upstairs after she returned to her home. When she confronted him, he claimed to be a police officer before leaving empty-handed.

поліція розмістила у X Twitter дивний згенерований фоторобот

 

поліція розмістила у X Twitter дивний згенерований фоторобот

Those who saw the ad compared the alleged robber to a character in a low-poly computer or console game who had infiltrated the real world and was now hiding somewhere in the textures. Others suggested that the police hadn’t changed the software since the 1990s, and that some people were trying to look for the criminal among real people.

поліція розмістила у X Twitter дивний згенерований фоторобот

But the most similar to the sketch was Pete Buttigieg, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, former Democratic presidential candidate and the first openly gay man to hold that office.

поліція розмістила у X Twitter дивний згенерований фоторобот

Since Mr. Buttidge’s involvement in the crime is unlikely, the British police clearly need to work on their sketching techniques.


