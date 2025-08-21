Brutal travels in Italy during the plague: 1348 Ex Voto adventure action game with a female knight is announced

During the Future Games Show at Gamescom, Sedleo studio presented a new adventure game — 1348 Ex Voto. Will we get an Italian Joan of Arc?

The game tells the story of Aeta in 1348 — a young noblewoman who dreamed of becoming a knight. After bandits attack her village, she goes in search of her missing friend Bianca. Ahead of her is a journey through crisis-torn Italy: villages, castles, and the ruins of Rome, where she will face violence and lawlessness. So the player travels across the medieval peninsula, where the country is torn apart by the plague and the roads are controlled by bandits, mercenaries, and religious fanatics.

The developers have worked closely with the Historical European Martial Arts organization to make the fights realistic. Players will have a choice between one-handed and two-handed fighting styles, and new combos can be discovered through “skill books”. Events will take place in realistically recreated locations: from villages and castles to the remains of ancient Rome and the slopes of the Apennines.

Sedleo says that Italy as a setting was a natural choice: the studio is based there, and the team conducted research directly in the countryside to bring the characteristic landscapes and atmosphere to the game. The developers also stated that their small but ambitious team consists of international veterans of the AAA industry. Specific projects are not disclosed, but there may be a hint of experience at Ubisoft, CD Projekt RED, Rockstar Games, or Activision Blizzard.

1348 Ex Voto is the team’s first project and is scheduled for release in early 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. In the meantime, we recommend reading, announced on the first day of Gamescom 2025, For example, there is a Napoleonic souls-like theme in the historical theme.

Source: Gematsu