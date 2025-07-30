Builders are beating programmers: Microsoft tells which professions will be replaced by artificial intelligence

Microsoft researchers tried to determine which professions are most and least likely to be replaced by artificial intelligence.

As described In a scientific article that has not yet been peer-reviewed, the Microsoft team analyzed a dataset of 200 thousand anonymous conversations between users and Microsoft Bing Copilot, while maintaining confidentiality. Based on this data, the researchers found that the most at-risk groups were not even programmers, but rather information service workers, ghostwriters, teachers, and consultants.

The team used the data to calculate the «estimate of the use of artificial intelligence» — quantification of the vulnerability of each profession. This was based on the frequency of AI use in the profession and the success of these efforts. The highest scores were found among translators, historians, sales representatives, writers, authors, and customer support staff. The lowest scores were for heavy machinery operators, roofers, masseurs, and dishwashers. As you might guess, the main conclusion was that low-paying, physical labor-oriented professions have the highest chance of avoiding automation.

However, the results of the study should be treated with skepticism. First, it should be borne in mind that Microsoft employees are interested in is to present the technology in the best possible light due to the company’s large-scale investments in this area. The researchers also warn that the data does not indicate that artificial intelligence performs all the actions of a professional during the working day, i.e. it does not fulfill 100% of the duties. Also, due to the different qualities required for certain professions, it should not be assumed that frequent and successful use of AI replaces human actions.

It is worth remembering that due to the tendency of artificial intelligence to hallucinate, its activities in a profession may be less successful and the results may be of lower quality. Nevertheless, companies for reasons of economy, they may transfer work to AIand users will only have to get used to these changes due to the lack of an alternative.

The researchers caution: «Our data does not take into account the impact of new technologies on business, which is very difficult to predict and often counterintuitive. Take, for example, ATMs, which have automated the basic work of bank tellers. But their use led to an increase in the number of teller jobs as banks opened more branches at lower costs and tellers focused on building more valuable processes rather than processing deposits and withdrawals».

That is, it is difficult and probably erroneous to directly link the introduction of AI to job losses, although in some cases, the connection is perfectly direct. Rather, it is a reformatting of the labor market, but even in this case, the process will be difficult for many.

Source: Futurism