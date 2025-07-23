Built-in AMD Strix Halo and up to 128 GB LPDDR5X — Sixunited introduces «all-in-one motherboards»

The Mini-ITX motherboard will allow you to build a powerful system with AMD Ryzen AI Max and 128 GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

China’s Shanghai Sixunited Intelligent Technology Co, Ltd. has introduced the STHT1 motherboard. It supports mobile processors AMD Ryzen AI Max and is designed for AI and other professional tasks. Measuring — 170 × 170 mm, the board is quite thin, possibly for compatibility with compact AIO/SFF devices.

The board will be supplied with AMD Ryzen AI Max processors (codenamed Strix Halo). However, it is not yet known with which models. There are currently three of them:

Ryzen AI Max+ 395 (16 CPU cores, 40 GPU cores)

Ryzen AI Max 390 (12 CPU cores, 32 GPU cores)

Ryzen AI Max 385 (8 CPU cores, 32 GPU cores)

It’s also unclear what kind of cooling system would be suitable for such powerful CPUs, whose TDP can reach 120 watts. The mounting seems to be non-standard, and the diagram provided by the manufacturer does not indicate the dimensions between the mounting holes.

Interestingly, despite its small dimensions, the motherboard will support as much as 128 GB of LPDDR5X RAM (8 chips of 16 GB each), which are soldered directly on the board. And this is, in fact, the main marker of the platform’s orientation — AI and content creation.

The board is equipped with an M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 slot for SSDs. There are two HDMI 2.1 ports and one VGA port. Both connectors can be replaced by the manufacturer, depending on the customer’s needs. An LVDS connector is provided for compatibility with industrial screens.

As for network ports, the board has a standard gigabit Ethernet and an M.2 2230 connector for installing a wireless module. There are not many USB ports on the board — two USB 3.2 Gen 2 and two USB 2.0. The STHT1 is powered via a 19V DC IN laptop connector or a 4-pin ATX connector. The price of the new product is currently unknown, but most likely, it won’t be long before it is available on the company’s website.

Source: Tom’s Hardware, Videocardz