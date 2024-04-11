Bulgari mechanical watch with a thickness of 1.77 mm, or what you can get for $0.59 million

Italian luxury brand Bulgari has once again broken its own record for the world’s thinnest mechanical watch. Its new Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra COSC is just 1.7 mm thick — about the same thickness as a a thread of classic spaghetti from the restaurant.

Bulgari has long held the record for the world’s thinnest watch, but after Richard Mille’s Ferrari RM UP-01 (1.75 mm) was launched in 2022, it had to go thinner. The result is the Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra COSC, which comes with a «optimized» 40mm case that is «even thinner than a coin». Bulgari has somehow managed to fit all 170 components that make up the device into a thin case.

Bulgari uses tungsten carbide for the main plate of the watch (the component that serves as the basis for all the moving parts), as well as titanium for the bracelet, lugs and bezel. Unlike previous Bulgari record-breaking watches, this one is a certified chronometer. The certificate is granted by the Swiss Official Chronometer Control (COSC) and indicates that the watch has undergone rigorous testing to ensure that it keeps accurate time.

The watch features the «datamatrix» engraved on the caseback, which, according to Bulgari CEO Antoine Pina, offers a «digital experience for your watch». It also gives owners access to «all product information», including the warranty and user manual. However, it is not specified whether this code links the owner to the NFT like Bulgari’s previous ultra-thin watches.

The Octo Finissimo Ultra COSC costs $590,000. Only 20 pieces were created, each with a case that automatically sets and winds the watch.

Source: The Verge