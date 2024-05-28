BYD unveils hybrid powertrain that provides a range of over 2000 km

BYD has unveiled a new hybrid powertrain that can allow a car to travel more than 2,000 kilometers without recharging or refueling. This will apply to BYD’s two-mode electric hybrid cars, which have a full tank of fuel and a fully charged battery.

This milestone marks BYD’s latest achievement in reducing fuel consumption across five generations of hybrids since their first debut in 2008.

BYD has revolutionized the Chinese automotive market with widespread price cuts, even at the expense of some loss of profitability. Last year, it sold 3 million vehicles, and this year, through March, almost 1 million. For every two hybrids sold in China, there is one BYD, which emphasizes the company’s significant share.

At the beginning of 2022, BYD completely stopped producing cars that run exclusively on fossil fuels. It is now increasing its hybrid exports to emerging markets that lack battery charging infrastructure.

The first cars with the new powertrain, which will provide an autonomous range of 2,100 km, will be the Qin L and Seal 06 mid-size sedans. They were presented at the Beijing Auto Show in April and belong to the Dynasty and Ocean series, respectively.

Source: bloomberg