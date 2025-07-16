Call centers from Ukraine stole UAH 1.5 million from EU citizens and laundered money in crypto

In June 2025, Ukrainian and Czech law enforcement officers completed an international pre-trial investigation into the activities of a network of fraudulent call centers. The amount of losses amounted to almost UAH 1.5 million. Indictments against 4 organizers and 10 participants were sent to court. They face up to 12 years in prison.

The fraudsters specialized in stealing funds from the accounts of EU citizens and converting them into cryptocurrency. The criminals worked according to a pre-designed scheme, using phishing links. The victims were citizens of the Czech Republic, Poland, and other EU countries, where they posted ads on local Internet sites.

After contacting potential buyers, they were provided with phishing links that imitated payment services. When the victims entered their banking information on the fake pages, the criminals stole the data and emptied their accounts. Some of the funds were transferred to controlled bank cards, while others were converted into cryptocurrency and transferred via decentralized networks (DEX)which made it much more difficult for law enforcement agencies to track them.

Overall, in 2024, the number of phishing attacks in Web3 has increased, which resulted in losses of about $494 million. А more than $2.1 billion worth of cryptocurrency was stolen in the first half of 2025 as a result of at least 75 attacks and exploits.

Source: Cyber police