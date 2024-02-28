Card game Balatro from a single developer raises $1 million in eight hours

Balatro — is a poker-themed game in the style of roguelike from a single developer, published by the British publisher PlayStack, which reported that sales of the game exceeded the $1 million mark within eight hours of its release last week.

The game reached profitability within one hour of its launch. The solo developer and artist known as LocalThunk announced that his Balatro sold 250,000 copies on PC, PS5, Xbox, and Switch in the first three days, transmits Gamesindustry.

PlayStack also reported that this is the fastest-selling game in the publisher’s eight-year history: