Casting of «The Witcher» confirms Toussaint in final season

The filming of the second part of the final season of «The Witcher» is underway, and this role leaves no doubt about Toussaint.

Despite the fact that the release date of the fourth season of «The Witcher» is still unknown, and Netflix, as notes Redanian Intelligence, «sleeps» instead of holding marketing events, leaks give insight into future episodes. Not so long ago, we wrote about the likelihood of the fifth season taking place in Tucson, due to shooting among the landscapes of South Africawhich is surprisingly reminiscent of a sunny duchy. Now we have information about one of its inhabitants.

Actor Andy Apollo, who played in «Black Mirror», was cast as the knight Reynard de Bois-Fresnay. It is known that he will be seen in the middle of the final season.

On te books by Andrzej Sapkowski, Reynard was a knight of Toussaint who first appears outside of it. He and the other knights save Geralt and his crew from an attack. Immediately afterwards, Reynard, as well as Milton de Peyrac-Peyran, whom «The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine» players know well, accompany the heroes to Bocler. Geralt and his friends stay there for several months, and over time, Reynard becomes a friend of the witch.

Traditionally, given the significant deviation of the series from the books, it is difficult to say in what context the character will appear. But at least we can guess that it is about these events. Earlier it became known about another cast «Witch» — Dr. Shani, a fan-favorite from the books «Blood of Elves», «Lady of the Lake», and to gamers — for the first The Witcher game and the expansion pack «Stonehearts» for The Witcher 3.