Cate Blanchett explains why she starred in the movie Borderlands: «Spent too much time with a chainsaw»

It may seem strange that the «Oscar» Cate Blanchett agreed to star in Borderlands. The actress said Empire about the reason for their decision.

In May 2020, it was first reported that Blanchett was in talks to participate in the Borderlands film adaptation. At the time, it was assumed that the reason was a lot of money or even love for the game.

In fact, Cate was bored by the COVID-19 epidemic, isolation, and lack of work, so she took up the film. Blanchett says that she likes «crazy» roles that people don’t expect from her. However, she has also embraced a little bit of «covid madness»:

«I spent a lot of time in the garden, using the chainsaw too freely. My husband said, «This movie could save your life,» Blanchett said.

The timing of the rumors about the role in Borderlands and the reason for the decision are essentially consistent. Those who see a discrepancy in the actress’s image and the content she agreed to star in can be satisfied with the explanation of mild temporary insanity.

To prepare for her role in Borderlands, Cate Blanchett bought a PS5 and started playing games. She also immersed herself in the Borderlands community, watching cosplayers and fanatical superfans online. The actress says she had a lot of fun doing it all.

The Borderlands movie, directed by Eli Roth, is based on a series of games developed by Gearbox. In addition to Lilith played by Cate Blanchett, it will feature Roland (Kevin Hart), Claptrap (Jack Black), Tina’s Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), Krieg (Florian Munteanu) and others. Borderlands will be released in Ukraine on August 8.