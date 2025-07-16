CD Projekt RED presents patch 2.3 for Cyberpunk 2077 — details and release date

CD Projekt RED has finally revealed what to expect from the next patch 2.3 for Cyberpunk 2077. There are only a few hours left until its release.

The authors confirmed the release date of the update — patch 2.3 will appear on July 17, which was announced during a YouTube stream. In addition to the CD Projekt RED team, the event was attended by a representative of Virtuos — the studio that helped Bethesda with the Oblivion remaster and has now joined the Cyberpunk updates. The main thing from the announcement:

Autodrive and Delamain taxi service with the ability to call directly from the menu

New vehicles and related quests to unlock cars

Additional options for CrystalCoat coating for cars

New two-color (Twintone) car colors

Advanced photo mode features with new options

Improving the quality of life: small changes for the convenience of gameplay

Improved HDR settings for more accurate color reproduction

Technical improvements:

AMD FSR 4 support on PCs

Added AMD FSR 3.1 Frame Generation

Intel XeSS 2.0 with frame generation

Support for Intel HDR10+ Gaming

Activating VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) on consoles

During the broadcast, Virtuos added that they worked with CD Projekt on the part related to customization and autopilot. The studio has experience with large IPs, so their participation was perceived as an additional plus to the quality of the update.

Although many fans were expecting DLC — most of the patch is aimed not only at content but also at technical improvements to the game. For example, VRR support means smoother picture on the appropriate monitors and TVs, and FSR 4 should improve performance on PCs without losing image quality.

Most likely, the update will appear simultaneously on all platforms. On the eve of CD Projekt RED has announced a port of Cyberpunk 2077 for Mac, so the update will be available there immediately. But Mac owners will need to pay attention to their RAM.

Source: CD Projekt RED