CD Projekt Red’s new job posting reveals Project Hadar as a melee action RPG

CD Projekt Red is working on a new AAA game in its own original universe — Project Hadar. The new job posting clearly indicates an action RPG with melee combat.

The corresponding announcement about the search for a senior gameplay designer appeared on the studio’s website. In the job description, CDPR writes that the ideal candidate has «professional experience in RPG/Action games focused on melee combat». This makes it clear that the game will have a combat system where the main focus will be not on shooting, but on hand-to-hand combat — similar to The Witcher, but in a different setting.

Not much is known about Project Hadar, as it is CDPR’s first new project that is not based on already known franchises. The studio confirmed the creation of the game on a completely new IP (intellectual property), and the title is currently at an early stage. Currently, the team is focused on world design and narrative. However, the job posting suggests that the creators are already discussing and shaping game mechanics.

The plot is not yet knownIn one of the last major projects of CD Projekt Red — Cyberpunk 2077 — hand-to-hand combat was just an addition to the shooting gameplay. It is not known whether this approach will be used in the sequel. Instead, The Witcher 4 is different because Ciri will be armed with traditional swords for witches. Although developers will significantly update the combat system — how exactly is still unknown.

And now, for Hadar, the studio wants to follow the example of Andrzej Sapkowski’s universe: melee combat will be the basis of the combat system. Perhaps, the experience from working on The Witcher 4 can become the foundation for the combat system in Hadar. So far, the studio has not officially announced any plot or gameplay details. We will most likely have to wait for the game’s release for more than one year.

Source: CD Projekt Red