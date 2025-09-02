CEO of a cryptocurrency platform kidnapped in France in front of people

Quantity of physical crimes related to cryptocurrency extortion continues to grow. Interestingly, this type of crime is most common in France. In early September, a wealthy businessman was attacked once again. It happened in Le Bourget in Saint-Saint-Denis. A viral video with brutal scenes of kidnapping appeared on social media in front of stunned passers-by.

However, official sources have not yet confirmed this information. In addition, the French authorities have promised to strengthen security measures, and many crypto companies have hired expensive security for their executives.

Also, public figures have stopped constantly boasting about their crypto fortunes. Some entrepreneurs now live almost underground, regularly changing their place of residence or traveling under pseudonyms. The circulation of assets that are so liquid and hard to track, such as bitcoin or USDT, only fuels paranoia.

A few days ago, a former cryptocurrency trader named Alexandre was kidnapped in France. The man was tortured and almost killed, trying to take away only 10 thousand euros from him. The kidnappers later released the victim themselves.

Source: Contribune