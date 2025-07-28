CEO teases Xiaomi 16 Ultra — the photo flagship may howl earlier than in previous years

At the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Leica brand, Xiaomi’s president mentioned the upcoming flagship. According to him, it will set a new level of mobile photography.

Lu Weibing presents a gift set to Mr. Kaufmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Leica Xiaomi 15 Ultra Centennial Global Limited Collection. Xiaomi’s CEO noted that Xiaomi and Leica have collaborated on more than 20 smartphone models over the past four years and called this cooperation pleasant and fruitful. He says that Xiaomi and Leica will continue to have a close partnership. But the most interesting quote is the following one.

«I’m sure Xiaomi 16 Ultra will reach new heights in mobile photography, so stay tuned».

So it’s clear that the 16 Ultra will continue to focus on photo and video capabilities. It will also, obviously, have created together with Leica and will carry this brand on board. The president did not show the device itself, but at the ceremony, as the captions suggest, he was filmed with the current Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

When will Xiaomi 16 Ultra be released? According to a report by a reliable Chinese informant Digital Chat Station, the phone may appear not in the spring but by the end of 2025. Usually, Ultra devices are released after the traditional Spring Festival holidays.

According to rumors, 16 Ultra will use Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 like most Android flagships in the new cycle. The phone is also expected to have a flat display, which is a noticeable change in design from the curved screen. And that’s not the only big change.

In addition to the regular Ultra, Xiaomi is allegedly preparing two additional models: 16S Ultra and 16 Ultra Max. The phones appeared in GSMA IMEI certification with model numbers 25128PNA1C and 25128PNA1G, respectively. According to insider reports, the 16S Ultra will be equipped with a special XRING chip, while the 16 Ultra Max may be a model with an even better camera.

Xiaomi is also experimenting with a modular optical system for phones. The company first introduced it on the Xiaomi 15 concept, which includes a customizable M4/3 sensor, an aspherical lens group, and an af/1.4 aperture. This modular system allows you to shoot lossless RAW images, use 10 Gbps optical data transfer and a huge 16-bit dynamic range. It’s powered by artificial intelligence built into the device, thanks to Xiaomi’s AISP (Artificial Intelligence Smart Photography) technology.

Sources: Weibo, Gizmochina