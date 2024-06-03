Chad Stagelski’s Ghost of Tsushima adaptation has probably gotten its first actor — and it’s Hiroyuki Sanada from the «Shogun» series.

PlayStation has announced a movie adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima in 2021, saying that the franchise’s director «John Wick» Chad Stagelski will work on the film.

Since then, there have been no major announcements related to the project — until today, when information emerged (via insider Daniel Richtman) that Hiroyuki Sanada of of the series «Shogun» is in talks to play one of the main roles in the film adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima.

It is not yet known who exactly Sanada will play, but fans speculate that one of the potential options is Lord Shimura, the uncle of the protagonist Jin Sakai, who will play a key role in the story. Hiroyuki Sanada has already worked with Chad Stagelski in movie «John Wick 4» 2023 — and, given the successful cooperation, the rumors may be quite justified.

In the near future, Sanada is going to reprise his role as Scorpio in Mortal Kombat 2, which is due out in theaters in 2025. In the same year, the actor gained wide recognition for his role as Yoshi Toranaga in the FX series «Shogun», which has now been renewed for two seasons.

As for the adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima, PlayStation Productions has not yet offered any potential release dates. Last year in November, Stagelski said the movie script is written, and the «team is ready to work», and before that he noted that the film will be released with a Japanese cast and in Japaneseand expressed hope that it would surpass the visual effects of the original game.

A sequel to the game is expected to be in development. Ghost of Tsushima debuted in 2020 as a PS4 exclusive, and two weeks ago, it finally came out on PC — the game became the most popular single-player PS game on Steam with an online peak of 77 thousand.

Ghost of Tsushima is an open-world action-adventure game set in 1274, during the first Mongol invasion of Japan, when the island of Tsushima was captured and destroyed by the Mongol Empire. The protagonist, a Japanese samurai named Jin Sakai, fights the superior Mongol forces himself, relying on old samurai traditions and unusual methods of combat. The player can move freely around the island and explore various locations.