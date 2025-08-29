ChatGPT helped a car owner find a Lamborghini that was stolen 2 years ago

While police around the world are battling car theft, one man has done something particularly unusual: he used artificial intelligence to find his Lamborghini, which he lost two years ago.

Andrew Garcia from California was sure he had lost his Lamborghini Huracan EVO forever when it was stolen along with two dozen other supercars two years ago by members of a multimillion-dollar criminal scheme. The hijackers allegedly rented the cars, but did not return them, instead re-registering them with forged documents and reselling them.

“I cried, it was painful for a lot of people,” Garcia recalls his emotions, for whom the loss of his beloved and rather expensive car was a real blow.

Some of the victims were eventually able to get their cars back, but Garcia had no luck. Until he received a message on Instagram: “Did you sell this car?” and new photos of his Lamborghini. It turned out that the person had found Andrew’s business card and thought he could help with the purchase of other supercars.

Instead of immediately handing the case over to the police, Garcia decided to start his own investigation and used a tool that was popular at the time — artificial intelligence. The man uploaded a photo to a ChatGPT dialog with a request “not to focus on the Lamborghini, but to pay attention to the blurry car in the background.”

Then, combining AI with Google tools to analyze longitude and latitude data, Garcia determined that the car was in Denver, Colorado. The man contacted local law enforcement, who arrived at the scene and confirmed that it was his Lamborghini Huracan EVO, which had gone missing two years ago.

“This kind of proactive information gathering is very helpful in recovering stolen vehicles,” said Cale Gould, a spokesman for the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority.

Police are currently investigating whether the Colorado owner was involved in the theft. One of the participants in the criminal scheme detained in California has already pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing, while the other is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

