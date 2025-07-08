ChatGPT is testing the «Learning Together» — feature, so now you answer questions, not the chatbot

Some ChatGPT users have noticed a new feature in the list of tools called Study Together. Although OpenAI has not yet officially announced the launch.

The feature has already appeared in some ChatGPT Plus accounts as an experimental mode. Judging by the description and behavior of the tool, its purpose is to make ChatGPT an active participant in the learning process.

In the «Learning Together» mode, the bot doesn’t just answer questions, it asks them, prompting the user to think, practice, and interact. In some cases, it offers tests or exercises adapted to the user’s level. Perhaps in the future, the feature will be able to support group mode, where several people interact with the bot at the same time, for example, in various courses.

This approach is similar to Google’s strategy with LearnLM both companies aim to make AI a full-fledged educational tool. But so far, the feature is only available to a limited number of users, mostly ChatGPT Plus subscribers. For some, it appears in the panel but is not yet available for use. At the moment, OpenAI is at least conducting A/B testing a slow launch to check reactions and usage scenarios.

The introduction of «Learn Together» may be a response to the criticism that ChatGPT is used to cheat or avoid completing tasks. In other words, the company may start to write off the fact that users have a choice: to learn or to cheat.

Besides, although the AI bot curriculum will definitely become more useful, the question immediately arises: what will happen to tutors? At the very least, it can be argued that a huge number of users will still want to get a quick answer instead of real learning and understanding. Although, at the same time, other struggle with AI services to avoid getting into trouble because of chatbots.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

So far, OpenAI has not provided any details about the price, launch date, or access requirements. However, the very fact of testing such a feature indicates the company’s plans in the educational field. Considering that OpenAI will store your chats with ChatGPT forever — better think about which requests to leave for the training plan.

Source: TechCrunch