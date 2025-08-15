Ambiotes help cheaters to quickly aim in games that are not protected against this, such as Counter-Strike 2. But this is not enough, you need to react as quickly as possible.

YouTuber Basically Homeless customized the game to detect enemies on the screen and send signals to a Raspberry Pi. The miniature computer controlled electrical impulses that stimulated the muscles of the arm.

The experimenter identified the optimal points for stimulating the muscles of lateral movements and the finger on the trigger. In this way, he managed to cut the reaction time in half — from about 200 ms to about 100 ms. This resulted in a significant improvement in performance in ranked matches. Basically Homeless notes that connecting a PC to a Raspberry Pi via Ethernet instead of Wi-Fi could theoretically reduce response times to around 40ms.

Although Basically Homeless repurposed the code of traditional ambots to detect enemies, it does not consider its method, which it calls «Neuromuscular Aiming Assistance», fraudsince it technically works through his body. Whether Valve will agree with this remains to be seen — it seems rather doubtful.

There are other methods of physical cheating outside of the computer. Another YouTuber, Kamal Carter, showed good results at the Valorant shooting range using an automatic mouse clicker. He connected his device to a screen reader program, taught it to recognize Valorant bots, and programmed it to imitate professional aiming techniques. He achieved almost perfect results, although the device’s effectiveness in a live match remained untested.

With online game creators constantly battling cheaters, physical devices that work separately can be a really difficult answer to deal with. Unfortunately, in the world outside the PC can’t turn cheaters into frogs, like in Deadlock.

Source: TechSpot