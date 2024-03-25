Chernivtsi resident who blew up postal machines «Nova Post» in 2021 will spend 4 years in prison

The bizarre story of the bombing of two «Nova Post» post offices in Kyiv and Odesa, which happened in 2021 and is well worthy of the Ukrainian GTA, has come to an end — the culprit was a resident of Chernivtsi, who received 4 years in prison and must compensate for all losses. Sentencing in two criminal cases related to the incidents, said press service «Nova Post».

In July 2021, a then unknown person blew up two post offices in Kyiv and Odesa on the same day by planting improvised explosive devices based on pyrotechnic products in the cells. At the time, the incident was reported by National Police of Kyiv and Odesa. No one was injured in the explosions, while both post offices were heavily damaged, and «Nova Post» suffered significant reputational losses in addition to material damage, as it raised questions about delivery safety.

As part of the criminal proceedings opened in both cities over the intentional damage to property, law enforcement officers identified and detained the suspect — he was a resident of Chernivtsi, K.A. Fedorchenko. In court, the perpetrator pleaded guilty — he made two improvised explosive devices on his own, as he was motivated by a desire to deliberately harm the company.

The case in Kyiv lasted 10 months, and the case in Odesa lasted more than 2 years. The court delivered verdicts in both criminal proceedings, finding Mr. Fedorchenko guilty of intentional damage to another’s property. The perpetrator was sentenced to 4 years in prison and full compensation for all damages caused to the company.

The Kyiv National Police’s report on the incident stated that the improvised device (consisting of an electric timer, a battery, a firecracker, paper and polyethylene) was set off in one of the boxes of a post office machine installed in a large shopping mall in the Obolon district of Kyiv. The «Nova Post» did not specify how it got there or what additional security measures were implemented to avoid such a thing in the future.