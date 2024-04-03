Children’s IT school Robocode fires 32-year-old teacher after graduation «Pregnant at 16»

The children’s IT school Robocode fired a teacher after he appeared in one of the episodes of the show «Pregnant at 16».

The company stated that the teacher was a part-time employee and the situation occurred with a student-bride of a rural secondary school. Accordingly, participation in the TV project had nothing to do with the IT school.

But after this episode was broadcast, his classes were canceled and he was fired.

View this post on Instagram A post from Robocode School of Robotics and Programming (@robocode_ua)

What happened in the episode?

The «Letters» publication made a detailed review of the third episode of the third season of the show «Pregnant at 16» under the provocative headline «School teacher and student: love or sex?».

In short, what we have: 15-year-old Lyudmila from a small village in Yablunivka, Kyiv region. The girl comes from a rather poor family, and her childhood was spent in her parents’ scandals. A year before the events, her mother, unable to bear her father’s alcoholism, suddenly left him and moved to her husband in Cherkasy region. Although she claimed that she had left only her husband, the daughter perceived it as a betrayal of the whole family, including her, and decided to cut off all ties with her mother. She met 32-year-old Serhii at school during a computer science class he was teaching. Liudmyla immediately felt sympathy for him and started writing on social media. Serhii noticed the flirtation, but took it for a game. However, after a walk through the village together, he began to look at the girl with different eyes, because she treated him like a man, did not contradict him, and admired him unconditionally-in short, she demonstrated everything that Serhii lacked from adult women.

However, the relationship was not healthy: the man blamed the girl for her mental and intellectual development, and at a late stage of pregnancy he kicked her out of the house and took her to the village.

The review can be found at at the link, the issue itself is available for viewing on YouTube.

The girl herself stated on her social media that there were inaccuracies about her age in the episode – she is already 21 years old, and her child is 3 years old. She also said that she was married to Serhiy.